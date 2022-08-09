90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
type here...

People need to remember the rules when it comes to golf carts

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

After spending over eight years here it has becoming increasingly obvious people with golf carts require reminders about do’s and don’ts.
Unless the golf cart is registered as “Street Legal” they are not allowed on major thoroughfares (Buena Vista or Morse and the other main thoroughfares without a specific golf cart path)
There are significant dangers associated with traveling on streets or thoroughfares where the speed limit is over 25 mph.
Golf carts with adjusted speed controls are not only subject to extreme high injury incidents and are illegal as well. for those who chose not to obey the rules.
My point is maybe it it time for the Daily Sun to run an Op Ed about the rules and regulations about operating golf carts in a safe and sane manner as well as the dangers and financial liabilities.
Such an Op-Ed might save someone’s life and prevent personal injuries to others.
Thank you for allowing readers such as myself the opportunity to speak out.

Robert Beaudoin
Village of Briar Meadow

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Why did dictator of Hungary speak at CPAC?

A Villages-News.com reader is wondering why CPAC invited the dictator of Hungary as its keynote speaker.

The truth About Kansas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident offers a theory about the recent vote in Kansas.

Morse family should pay for replacement of windmill and water tower

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident makes the case that the Morse family should pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Republicans are coming for your Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident warns that Republicans are looking to gut or eliminate Social Security.

It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos