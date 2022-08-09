84.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
By Staff Report
Phyllis Lorraine Wickham was born to James Kerley and Zilpha Fuller on June 10, 1923 in Lansing Michigan. She passed on 8/5/2022 at 99 years of age in The Villages, Florida.

She married Ernest Reginald Wickham on January 26, 1941. They were married for 72 years until his death in 2013.

She is survived by two sons, James Richard (JoAnn Meredith) Wickham and Thomas Reginald (Linda Rogers) Wickham, 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Preceding her in death besides her husband were three sisters, Kathryn, Jeanette and Genevieve.

She retired from Michigan State University as an office manager for the Dean of Agriculture. At the American Business Women’s Association in Lansing, Michigan, she served as President and was chosen Woman of the Year. She was a member for over 22 years of the Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park, Florida and served as the President of the Methodist Women’s Association there. Later in life she attended the Leesburg Nazarene Church in Leesburg Florida and enjoyed the services and all the people she met. Dancing was one of her lifetime favorites as well as playing bridge. She will be missed by all who knew her.

