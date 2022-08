To the Editor:

After a week of reporting about the Kansas vote in one of the most Republican states in the USA, the truth is clear. Even the most conservative Republican and Independent men and women, as well as Democrats, have failures in birth control, poor male/female relationships, and family economic situations that cannot sustain another mouth to feed, and want to keep abortion available and safe in the event that they may need it.

Jamison Warren

Village of Sanibel