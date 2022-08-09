I want to start by saying I am a HUGE fan of Cindi Lauper. I saw her perform at Radio City Music Hall for a Christmas Special with Eddie Money. A concert I almost missed because my older sister, Vivi, had no business driving us into New York City from New Jersey. It actually took her three times – passing the entrance to the arena and having to loop around at the toll booth for the Lincoln Tunnel each time before we finally made it into the parking lot. It sure was worth it, though. The concert rocked!

“Time After Time” has always been my favorite Cindi Lauper song. When my dad passed away, I had to leave my home in Florida and return to my hometown in New Jersey for a month to straighten up my parents’ affairs. It was rough. My mother could not be left alone, and I was traveling alone with my two young daughters. My husband, Joe, could not go with us, but thankfully, after living in the same home for over 40 years, my family had many lifelong friends to help me through it all.

Strangely, whenever I would sneak away for a moment by myself to breathe, “Time After Time” would come on the radio. It was like I could feel my dad’s presence. I had always related that song to a “lost lover,” but during my moments of overwhelming grief, it changed my thinking. Suddenly it symbolizes “love lost.”

I know it all sounds hokey, but Cindi filmed parts of that video near where I grew up. The diner scene was in Ledgewood, and the bus station was in Dover, which are both only miles from my childhood home in Lake Hopatcong. Although I have always connected to the song, after that, I genuinely believed that every time it played, daddy was visiting with me. Mostly, I found comfort in thinking he was watching over me and he would be waiting.

When my dad was alive, he always complained about how much it cost him to move me down south to attend the University of Central Florida. He felt I should be working professionally – using my degree in journalism. Instead, I took pride in being a veteran waitress-mom. I could spend as much quality time with my girls as possible and still earn a modest living. Unfortunately, to him, that was just a waste of my time and his money.

Years ago, when I published my first book, “Serving Up Some Funny,” a spicy little joke book from a server’s point of view, I was amazed to find the song mixed up in the batch again. It had been years. The marketing team at Strategic Book Publishing, where my book was published, created a YouTube video trailer for the book. I was delighted when I first received the link. The video was adorable. I was happy to finally have bragging rights that I am a published author. I did not waste my father’s tuition money to be a housewife. I just didn’t go professional soon enough for him to see it.

Suddenly, while I watched my video, I noticed the link for Time After Time, under Related Videos, listed to the right of my name and joke book title cover. I was beyond moved. It was like my dad had come back from the dead to tell me he was proud! I felt full recognition for the first time in my entire life. Some might say it is all coincidental, but I know better. I believe someone is watching over me and guiding me along my way down the yellow brick road. They help me to stay on my path and see the signs.

With “Serving Up Some Funny House Specials” now hot off the press, I’m curious to see if I receive any new Heavenly messages of good tidings.

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com.