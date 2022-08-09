Villagers plagued with flooding at golf course now worried about sinkholes

Villagers plagued with flooding at a golf course near their homes are increasingly growing worried about sinkholes.

Residents living near Hole #4 at Heron Executive Golf Course took their concerns this week before the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which earlier this year committed to $100,000 in repairs at the golf course.

Residents living on Hartsville Trail in the Village of Sunset Pointe have detailed the smell and mosquitoes that have accompanied the flooding. However, a recent depression in the area has heightened their concerns and they are worried about the possible formation of a full-fledged sinkhole.

“We really don’t want to live like this,” said resident Donna Atkinson.

Timothy Collins, who has lived on Hartsville Trail since 2020, said he has spent countless hours researching the permitting that was supposed to have taken place years ago. He said his search has been fruitless and he and his neighbors or dubious about the origins of the work that originally occurred at the golf course near their homes.

Bruce Brown of District Property Management said core samples have been taken in the area, leading to the discovery of “some pockets and voids in the area.” He said grout will be used to fill in the voids and shore up the density of the soil.

Residents alleged they have been kept in the dark and fear a noisy pump will be installed in October and will be a permanent problem near their bedrooms.

District Manager Kenny Blocker urged the residents to be patient.

“We are working on it. It takes time,” Blocker said.