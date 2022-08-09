Wilbur L. Vincent born Sept. 15, 1938 in Downs, Kansas. He was called home July 31, 2022.

Wilbur grew up in Arvada, Co. Joined the Navy in 1957, and married the girl next door, Dolores Coffey in 1958.

Wilbur and Dee enjoyed the Navy life for 20 years and retired as Senior Chief Petty Officer in 1978 from Great Lakes Naval Base. They then moved to Colorado to be closer to family and then back again to Mundelein, Illinois in 2009, residing at Saddle Brook Farms. After the passing of his Wife and Mother, he moved to Summerfield, FL and joined the Del Webb community. Wil was a lifelong outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.

He is preceded in death by his wife Dolores, his sons, Donald and Ronald Vincent, his mother Mary Alice Lagerblade, his father Milton Vincent and his great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Hanrahan.

Wilbur leaves behind his loving family, daughter Donna (Vincent) Morrison and her husband Matt, daughter Patricia (Britton, Vincent) Werth and her husband Jeff. His brothers, Richard (Shirley) Vincent, Larry (Mercedes) Vincent and Bruce (Pat) Vincent. His 5 grandchildren, Christina, Chantel, Danielle (Tom), Sadie & Andrew, six great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family expresses heartfelt gratitude for the ongoing support and prayers they have received. A celebration of life to be announced at a later date.