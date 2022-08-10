Colors add a breath of fresh air

To the Editor:

I also live on the Historic Side of The Villages. This gal’s house is a breath of fresh air on Aloha Drive.

The historic section is much different than newer areas in the mix of structures including many mobile homes rules were much different when originally built. It should be given leeway to incorporate both old and new colors. There is nothing objectionable in my opinion with what she has done to improve the area with her murals and paint choices

Susan Mitchell

Historic Side of The Villages