91.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
type here...

Colors add a breath of fresh air

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I also live on the Historic Side of The Villages. This gal’s house is a breath of fresh air on Aloha Drive.
The historic section is much different than newer areas in the mix of structures including many mobile homes rules were much different when originally built. It should be given leeway to incorporate both old and new colors. There is nothing objectionable in my opinion with what she has done to improve the area with her murals and paint choices

Susan Mitchell
Historic Side of The Villages

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

President Trump’s home invasion

A Village of Buttonwood resident sounds off on the FBI raid at the home of former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The trolls need to get a life

A Villager has been following the case of the Villager with a bright mermaid painted on her garage door. He says the troll who reported her needs to get a hobby. Or a job.

People need to remember the rules when it comes to golf carts

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villagers need a refresher when it comes to rules about golf carts.

Why did dictator of Hungary speak at CPAC?

A Villages-News.com reader is wondering why CPAC invited the dictator of Hungary as its keynote speaker.

The truth About Kansas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident offers a theory about the recent vote in Kansas.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos