Loomer crushes Webster in Villagers for Trump straw poll

Challenger Laura Loomer has crushed Congressman Daniel Webster in a Villagers for Trump straw poll.

Villagers for Trump, in a straw poll conducted Tuesday night at Eisenhower Recreation Center, favored Loomer by 89.07 percent to the 10.2 percent garnered by the incumbent GOP Congressman. The two will square off in the Aug. 23 Republican Primary. It’s a winner-take-all contest as there is no Democrat on the November ballot.

“Villagers for Trump is the largest and most impactful club in The Villages, the largest voting block in my district,” Loomer said after her decisive victory in the contest.

Loomer, who bills herself as an America First candidate, continues to hammer away at Webster, criticizing his record of absenteeism and his non-vote in the Trump impeachment matter when it was before the U.S. House of Representatives.

Loomer appears to have momentum as she has consistently topped Webster in fundraising.

She will be hosting a town hall event at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at the Wildwood Community Center.