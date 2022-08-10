Overgrown grass and weeds a problem at home in foreclosure in The Villages

Overgrown grass and weeds have become a problem at a home in foreclosure in The Villages.

The home located at 1204 Zapata Place in the Village of Del Mar was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was made to Community Standards on April 11 about the overgrown grass and weeds. Community Standards was initially able to speak to the homeowner, Patti Shaffer. However, efforts to follow up with her, including calling additional phone numbers, were unsuccessful. A notice about a public hearing was sent to Shaffer on June 29, by certified and regular mail.

A representative of Community Standards testified at the public hearing that the home is in foreclosure. The mortgage company has indicated it is “not in a position to maintain the property.”

The board voted to grant the homeowner seven days to mow the grass and remove the weeds. If the home is not brought into compliance, a $250 fine will be imposed each time the District is forced to maintain the property.