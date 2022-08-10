91.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
type here...

Police deploy stop sticks to apprehend man in stolen Cadillac after 100 mph chase

By Meta Minton
Joshua Douglas Atkins
Joshua Douglas Atkins

Lady Lake police deployed stop sticks to apprehend a man in a stolen Cadillac after a chase of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Joshua Douglas Atkins, 31, of 206 Morningside Ave. in Lady Lake, had been at the wheel of the gold 2005 Cadillac when officers deployed stop sticks and hit three of the vehicle’s four tires at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the entrance to Water Oak Golf & Country Club, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When police officers removed Atkins from the vehicle, they asked him why he fled from law enforcement in a chase which began after the vehicle was reported stolen in Tavares.

“It’s fun,” Atkins replied.

He added that one of the reasons he decided to hit the gas was because he was driving on a suspended license.

The chase had involved Lake County sheriff’s deputies and the Fruitland Park Police Department.

At the end of the pursuit, Atkins was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Atkins was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, driving while license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $16,000 bond.

Atkins had been arrested in 2020 with a gun and drugs at the Walmart in Leesburg.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

President Trump’s home invasion

A Village of Buttonwood resident sounds off on the FBI raid at the home of former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The trolls need to get a life

A Villager has been following the case of the Villager with a bright mermaid painted on her garage door. He says the troll who reported her needs to get a hobby. Or a job.

People need to remember the rules when it comes to golf carts

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villagers need a refresher when it comes to rules about golf carts.

Why did dictator of Hungary speak at CPAC?

A Villages-News.com reader is wondering why CPAC invited the dictator of Hungary as its keynote speaker.

The truth About Kansas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident offers a theory about the recent vote in Kansas.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos