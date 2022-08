To the Editor:

It’s disgusting that the Marxist Democratic Party destroyed all future elections!

Now Biden, who is a senile fool, is told he’s Obama 2.0. Same anti-American policies.

Wake Up, America!

Hyper-inflation is coming! Marxist Democrats are spending us into poverty! They’re going to use the IRS like Obama did. Voter fraud is our future! Socialist educators have destroyed our children! Where is an honest media?

Wayne Lender

Village of Buttonwood