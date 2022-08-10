87.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Robin Donald Ruzicka

By Staff Report
Robin Donald Ruzicka
Robin Donald Ruzicka

Robin Donald Ruzicka, 83, a resident of The Villages, in Florida, passed away August 2, 2022, after a brief illness.

Rob (Bob) was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on January 5, 1939, to Ethel (nee Nice) and Joseph Donald Ruzicka. He was the eldest of three children: Lynn Ruzicka Steelberg and Glen Ruzicka (deceased). He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnical Institute, with an Academic Degree. He attended the University of Maryland, where he lettered in lacrosse and football. He graduated with degrees in Business, Mathematics and Electrical Engineering, and a Masters in Marketing, after interrupting his education with a stint in the U.S. Coast Guard. Rob spent many years in the IT industry, leaving the industry as a VP at Molecular Computers in Silicon Valley. He returned to San Jose State University to earn a degree in Interior Design.

Rob married Sandra Horn in 1963. They had two children: Lauren Denise (Tom) West and Eric Donald Ruzicka (Marcia Kawate). Also surviving are grandchildren Kelli McCosham Edmunds ( Finn and Tucker), Chase McCoshman, , Anthony McCosham (Carter), Ariel McCosham, and Taryn Ruzicka.

In 1978 Rob married his widow, Judith Haber Ruzicka. They had one child, David Charles Ruzicka.

Rob and Judy loved to live in different places, including Rockville and Baltimore, Maryland; Littleton, Colorado; Park Ridge, New Jersey; San Jose, California; Cary, North Carolina; Keowee Key, South Carolina and The Villages.

Rob will be remembered for his curiosity and love of learning. He was always reading and investigating things he found interesting. He loved to share what he learned.

His ashes will be dispersed during a meeting of his family, at some time in the future.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

The Villages, Florida

Photos
The Villages, Florida

