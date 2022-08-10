Two key positions created to help smooth ambulance transition in The Villages

Two key positions have been created ahead of The Villages Public Safety Department taking over ambulance service on Oct. 1.

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors on Wednesday unanimously voted to create the two new positions within The Villages fire department as it prepares to take over responsibility for EMS transport services.

The new positions are:

• The Division Chief of EMS will be responsible for developing, managing, and evaluating all aspects of the EMS Transport Division. In addition, this position will serve as the liaison to local hospitals to ensure the timely transfer of patients at the receiving medical facilities and the liaison to the EMS billing agency to ensure optimum collection rates are achieved.

• The Inventory Control Technician would assume the essential duties and responsibilities related to The Villages Public Safety Department’s supply inventory including daily stocking of medical supplies on each of the department’s ambulances and fire apparatus, managing the bio-hazard waste program, and maintaining and organizing the supply warehouse.

“Having these two positions on board before the commencement of EMS transport will assist the department in ensuring a smooth transition,” said Deputy Fire Chief James Goodworth.

He added that it is hoped the positions will be advertised and filled by Sept. 1.