Thursday, August 11, 2022
Fenney resident resigns from CDD board to fulfill county commission residency requirement

By Meta Minton
Phil Montalvo
Andrew Bilardello
A Village of Fenney resident officially resigned Thursday from the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors to fulfill a residency requirement in his bid for a seat on the Sumter County Commission.

Andrew Bilardello announced he has sold his home in The Villages and purchased a home in Wildwood in order to meet the residency requirement in the race in District 2. Bilardello is hoping to unseat longtime Commissioner Doug Gilpin. Both men are running in the Aug. 23 GOP primary. There is no Democratic candidate, so it’s a winner-take-all contest.

Bilardello was already an announced candidate when the district was redrawn, forcing him to decide to relocate or leave the race. He chose to move to a home within District 2.

Village of Linden resident Phil Montalvo is the lone candidate who qualified to run for the CDD 12 seat vacated by Bilardello. Montalvo, an attorney, lived in Orlando before moving in 2019 to The Villages. Prior to that, he lived and practiced law in Illinois.

It is anticipated that Montalvo will be sworn in next month as a CDD 12 supervisor.

