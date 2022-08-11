Home in foreclosure owned by pair of dead Villagers turning into jungle after years of neglect

A home in foreclosure owned by a pair of dead Villagers is turning into a jungle after years of neglect.

The home at 804 Bolivar St. in the Village of Del Mar is owned by the Jeanne C. Hicks Trust and Edith C. Dinan Trust. It was previously the subject of a public hearing in 2020.

The house was the subject of another public hearing on Wednesday before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A new complaint was received June 23 by Community Standards regarding overgrown bushes and shrubs.

Community Standards has reached out to the mortgage company and was told the property would be maintained. However, recent inspection confirmed that no maintenance had taken place.

The board granted seven days for the property to be brought into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, a $150 fine will be imposed followed by $50 daily fines.