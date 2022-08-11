85.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake

By Staff Report
TaVion Latrell Smith
Ta’Vion Latrell Smith

A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake.

Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Smith was asked if he had anything illegal in the vehicle. He admitted he had “a little bag of marijuana” in his front right pocket. The bag contained 2.95 grams of marijuana.

Smith was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. He was also taken into custody on the Alachua County warrant. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.

