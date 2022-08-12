90 F
The Villages
Friday, August 12, 2022
Developer’s Daily Sun favors his candidates in Sumter Commission race

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As expected, as early voting begins, the Developer’s candidates get front page coverage on the Developer’s newspaper.
This election they have taken a new tactic, painting those candidates, running against HIS candidates, as terrible because they are doing well in the political contributions arena. On top of the list is Reed Panos, who is running against the developer’s favorite puppet, Doug Gilpin who just happens to be a public relations exec for a Villages contractor, T&D, which previously employed Brett Hage. Guess everyone remembers his part in pushing through a state bill which protected the developer from an impact fees raise to pay for his new road leading into his large development south of State Road 44.
As you read this article take note of who the Developer is bashing and make sure you vote for that person in the election if you want to put the county back into the hands of the citizens of Sumter County vs the Developer. Just sayin’.

Lou Maruzo
Village of Amelia

 

