Donna Marion Jerue, 82, of The Villages passed on to eternal life on Thursday August 4, 2022 at The Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

Donna was born in Paterson New Jersey on January 11, 1940. She grew up in Hawthorne, New Jersey. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Teaching from Montclair State College in 1961. She taught for the next 18 years at Seaside Park Elementary School. Later she worked for Prudential Health Insurance. She moved to The Villages in 2006. From 2015 until her passing, she worked at New Covenant Church’s Congregational Care Ministry.

Donna was the Daughter of Donald and Margaret de Jager and, is survived by her son Donald of Carrollton, Texas, her Brother George de Jager of The Villages, and her nephews Edward, Matthew, Mark de Jager. A celebration of her life will take place on Thursday August 18, at 11am at New Covenant United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, it was Donna’s wish that contributions be made to New Covenant’s Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support & Respite Care Ministry.