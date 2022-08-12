90 F
The Villages
Friday, August 12, 2022
Homeowner given extra time to deal with weeds in deed compliance case

By Meta Minton

A homeowner was given a little extra time to deal with weeds in a deed compliance case.

Will Hogan appeared Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors during a public hearing at Savannah Center.

A complaint was received June 20 about overgrown weeds at his home at 1867 Dalton Drive in the St. Simons Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. Initially, Hogan told Community Standards the weeds would be removed by July 7. However, a re-inspection showed the problem had not been addressed.

Weeds have been a problem at 1867 Dalton Drive
Hogan, who purchased the villa in 2011 for $162,900, told the board of supervisors he has hired a landscaper but the landscaper can’t do the work until Aug. 20.

The board originally planned to impose fines if the problem was not remedied within seven days. However, the board opted to give Hogan 10 days to bring the property back into compliance.

