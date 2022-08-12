90.3 F
The Villages
Friday, August 12, 2022
Homeowner in The Villages could face fines over mold growing on house

By Meta Minton

A homeowner in The Villages could face fines over mold growing on a house.

The home located at 708 Antonia Lane in the Village of De La Vista was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors. The home is owned by Deborah Murphy, Casey Murphy and James Etal III. The home was purchased in 2010 for $162,000.

708 Antonia Lane
Mold is growing on this house at 708 Antonia Lane.

A complaint was received May 13 about overgrown grass and weeds and mold on the home. The problem with the grass and weeds has been remedied, but the mold remains.

Community Standards had contact with the homeowner at an initial visit when the deed compliance violation was verified. Community Standards has not since been able to reach the homeowner.

The board agreed to provide seven days for the removal of the mold. If it is not removed, fines will be imposed and the District will use its new powers to power wash the home.

