House candidate Rock Dazé trounces Temple in Villagers for Trump straw poll

Rock Dazé has trounced John Temple in the Villagers for Trump straw poll for Florida House District 52.

The straw poll, which was conducted at the Eisenhower Recreation Center, favored Dazé by a whopping 71 percent to 29 percent margin over Temple. The two will face off in the Aug. 23 Republican primary. District 52 covers all of Sumter County and the eastern half of Hernando County.

“I’m extremely honored and proud to win the Villagers for Trump straw poll for House District 52 by such an overwhelming margin,” said Dazé, a 30-year Florida resident and retired U.S. Navy captain. “Our America First conservative message is resonating. The voters want a proven leader on their side in the fight to save America and Keep Florida Free.”

The resident of The Villages said he will work full time for all working and retired Floridians by defending election integrity, supporting constitutional carry legislation and the pro-life heartbeat bill, protecting parental rights, blocking indoctrination of schoolchildren, and voting to declare Biden’s open borders disaster a foreign invasion of Florida so we can protect our citizens’ safety and stop senior and veteran benefits from being diverted to illegal aliens.

Villagers for Trump is the largest political club in The Villages and one of the largest Trump clubs in the state.

Dazé also won last month’s Politics in the Park straw poll in Hernando County.