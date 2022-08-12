Mary Jo Omberg

Mary Jo (Golat) Omberg, 73, formerly of Superior and Appleton, Wisconsin, and longtime resident of The Villages, Florida, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at The Beehive Homes, Duluth, Minnesota.

She was born December 25, 1948, in Superior, WI, daughter of Isabelle (Clark) and Joseph P. Golat, Jr. Mary Jo was a graduate of Cathedral High School and University of Wisconsin-Superior. After her marriage to Richard O. “Rick” Omberg, Mary Jo and Rick moved to Appleton, WI, where she was employed as a supervisor for W E Power (We Energies), for many years. Upon retirement they moved to The Villages, Florida where they enjoyed a leisurely life of golfing and spending time with friends. Mary Jo and Rick were happily married for many years. They truly enjoyed each other’s company and were devoted to one another.

Throughout her life, Mary Jo showed kindness to all and was a true caregiver. She had a strong Catholic Faith. Mary Jo stayed active by playing golf, pickle ball, and walking daily, along with many club activities within The Villages. Additionally, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Richard Omberg; sister, Joanne Christenson; and brother and sister-in-law, James and Sena Golat.

Survivors include brothers, Joe (Alice) Golat and Tom (Kay) Golat; brothers-in-law, Clancy (Kathy) Omberg and Cory (Barb) Omberg; nieces and nephews, Jim Christenson, Tom Christenson, Will Christenson, Maureen Golat-Huguet, Mike Golat, Bridget Golat, Pat Golat, Beth Cannon, Jill Shaffer, Joe Golat, Erin Omberg, Eric Omberg, and Ben Omberg, as well as great-nieces and nephews; and special neighbors and friends at The Villages.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior, Wisconsin. Reverend Father Andrew Ricci will be the celebrant. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Superior.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Cathedral School Building Fund, Superior, Wisconsin.