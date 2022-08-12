Neighbor stands up for Aloha Way mural

To the Editor:

I have enjoyed the mermaid mural on Aloha Way many times when I walk or drive by. It is the first thing I look for.

I have read many letters and all of them have approved and enjoyed the mural.

One letter however states that Erin should have checked about the colors because “the neighbors don’t like it.”

That statement is not accurate, which neighbor is it? Is it more than one? I doubt it. We all know about trolls who travel around and love to turn properties in who they think are in violation.

Why do the majority of people have to lose the mural while a pea brained troll travels around deciding what is right. Sounds like socialism to me.

Mike Firkey

Village of Country Club Hills