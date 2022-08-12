90.3 F
The Villages
Friday, August 12, 2022
Patricia Rae Blake

By Staff Report

Patricia Rae BlakeOn the morning of August 10, 2022, Patricia Rae Thomas Blake of The Villages, died at the age of 77 after fighting MS for many years. Patricia was born to Lehman and Edna Thomas in Loveland, Ohio in 1945, was a current resident of The Villages, but had resided in Wildwood for many years prior.

She was a CNA for several years, but most of her career was spent in the insurance field.

Patricia adored her family above all else, but she also had a love of gardening; the yard at her house in Wildwood was the envy of the entire neighborhood, and she took great joy in sharing cuttings and gardening tips with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Wayne Blake, and is survived by her children Carla (Robert) Davis, Kimberly (Mark) Saporito, Christopher (Tiffany) Sherman, as well as her stepsons David Blake and Allen (DePorres) Blake. She also had six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A public memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on September 3 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in The Villages, FL.

