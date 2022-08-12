90.3 F
The Villages
Friday, August 12, 2022
Yard has become a problem at dead Villager’s home in foreclosure

By Meta Minton

A yard has become a problem at a dead Villager’s home which is in foreclosure.

The home located at 2628 Caribe Drive in the Village of Santiago was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

The owner, Harold Davis, died in August after battling pulmonary fibrosis for 15 years. His wife, who preceded him in death, purchased the home with her first husband in 2000 for $143,500.

The yard has become a problem at 2628 Caribe Drive in the Village of Santiago.

A complaint was received June 15 about dead sod and bare spots in the lawn.

During the public hearing, Community Standards indicated the home is in foreclosure. Staff has reached out to the property management company, but has not received a response.

The board granted 30 days to bring the property into compliance. If not, a $150 fine will be imposed followed by $50 daily fines until the property is brought into compliance.

