CDD 4 votes to turn villa sign over to Developer despite supervisor’s suspicions

The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors has voted to turn over a villa sign to the Developer despite the suspicions of one of the board members.

The CDD 4 board voted 4-1 on Friday to turn the sign at the Phillips Villas over to the Developer who wants to modify the marquee to indicate the presence of a retail tenant.

The majority of supervisors viewed the Developer’s request as a means of offloading the costs of maintaining the sign from the residents of CDD 4.

However, Supervisor Don Deakin voiced his concern on the matter and suggested a delay.

“Maybe we need to study this issue further before we sign off on this,” Deakin said.

He pointed to recent dealings with the Developer as cause for concern, notably the costly and mysterious drainage problem at the Soulliere Villas, which were added to CDD 4 at about the same time as the Phillips Villas.

“We are being held accountable for problems in the Soulliere Villas. We are looking at a close to a $1 million expenditure,” he said.

Deakin added that the Amenity Authority Committee, on which Deakin also serves, has been hesitant to grant a similar request from the Developer with the regard to the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center sign.