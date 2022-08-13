88.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 13, 2022
type here...

CDD 4 votes to turn villa sign over to Developer despite supervisor’s suspicions

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors has voted to turn over a villa sign to the Developer despite the suspicions of one of the board members.

The CDD 4 board voted 4-1 on Friday to turn the sign at the Phillips Villas over to the Developer who wants to modify the marquee to indicate the presence of a retail tenant.

The majority of supervisors viewed the Developer’s request as a means of offloading the costs of maintaining the sign from the residents of CDD 4.

This drawing shows how the Phllips Villas sign will be modified
This drawing shows how the Phillips Villas sign will be modified.

However, Supervisor Don Deakin voiced his concern on the matter and suggested a delay.

“Maybe we need to study this issue further before we sign off on this,” Deakin said.

He pointed to recent dealings with the Developer as cause for concern, notably the costly and mysterious drainage problem at the Soulliere Villas, which were added to CDD 4 at about the same time as the Phillips Villas.

“We are being held accountable for problems in the Soulliere Villas. We are looking at a close to a $1 million expenditure,” he said.

Deakin added that the Amenity Authority Committee, on which Deakin also serves, has been hesitant to grant a similar request from the Developer with the regard to the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center sign.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The raid at Mar-A-Lago

A Village of Mallory Square resident writes that the raid at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home demonstrates why we must vote the Democrats out in November to reclaim our country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Lee Gilpin’s letter about Trump

A Village of Osceola Hills resident questions a previous Letter to the Editor from Lee Gilpin about President Trump.

Hiring new IRS employees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident questions a plan to hire more IRS agents.

Neighbor stands up for Aloha Way mural

A Village of Country Club Hills resident stands up for a neighbor’s colorful home which has generated some recent controversy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Developer’s Daily Sun favors his candidates in Sumter Commission race

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident contends the Developer is using the front page of The Villages Daily Sun to favor his candidates in the Sumter County Commission race.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos