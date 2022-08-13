88.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Dead Villager’s home in foreclosure subject of deed compliance hearing

By Meta Minton
Screen Shot 2022 08 12 at 7.43.59 PM
Robert Kimbrough returned home in the wee hours in 2013 after a Villages Honor Flight.

A dead Villager’s home which is in foreclosure was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

The home at 1741 Oak Forest Drive is owned by the Robert Kimbrough Trust.

In 2020, Kimbrough celebrated his 99th birthday after moving to an assisted living center in The Villages. He has since passed away. His wife of 65 years died in 2011.

In 2013, Kimbrough embarked on The Villages Honor Flight to Washington D.C. where his group had the opportunity to meet Bob and Elizabeth Dole during a tour of the war memorials in the nation’s capitol. Kimbrough, who had a long career as a dentist, was also active in the MLK Commemorative Awards Committee in The Villages.

During the public hearing on Friday, Community Standards indicated the home is in the process of foreclosure and the utilities have been shut off.

This home at 1741 Oak Forest Drive is in foreclosure
This home at 1741 Oak Forest Drive is in foreclosure.

A complaint was received June 9 by Community Standards about “a brown and dead lawn.” Community Standards has reached out to the property preservation department for the mortgage company but has been told that it was not listed on their inventory for maintenance.

The board granted 30 days for the property to be re-sodded and brought back into compliance. If not, a series of fines will be imposed.

