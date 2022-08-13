Fenney woman to lose driver’s license after DUI arrest in Corvette

A Village of Fenney woman will lose her driver’s license after a drunk driving arrest earlier this year when her smoking yellow Corvette broke down on Interstate 75.

Nancy Banville, 55, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Banville was spotted at about 8 p.m. May 26 near Mile Marker 330 where her yellow Corvette was parked in the northbound outside center lane, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She was leaning against a guardrail and had “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the report said.

Banville said the Corvette “began to smoke” and she stopped on I-75. She said she’d had a single drink at about noon that day.

She was transported to the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood to perform field sobriety exercises. She performed poorly. She provided breath samples that measured .121 and .123 blood alcohol content.