Hiring new IRS employees

To the Editor:

Now, I’m really confused. Many Liberals want to defund the police, but they want to employ over 85,000 new IRS agents and arm them. What’s that all about? The last info I heard is they expect to audit 1.2 million tax returns. That’s less than 15 per year, per agent. What will they do the rest of their time? I can only guess that we have at least 1.2 million billionaires (or at least millionaires) in the United States.

Imagine sitting with an armed IRS agent, with a gun. What could possibly go wrong?

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp