88.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 13, 2022
type here...

Hiring new IRS employees

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Now, I’m really confused. Many Liberals want to defund the police, but they want to employ over 85,000 new IRS agents and arm them. What’s that all about? The last info I heard is they expect to audit 1.2 million tax returns. That’s less than 15 per year, per agent. What will they do the rest of their time? I can only guess that we have at least 1.2 million billionaires (or at least millionaires) in the United States.
Imagine sitting with an armed IRS agent, with a gun. What could possibly go wrong?

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Neighbor stands up for Aloha Way mural

A Village of Country Club Hills resident stands up for a neighbor’s colorful home which has generated some recent controversy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Developer’s Daily Sun favors his candidates in Sumter Commission race

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident contends the Developer is using the front page of The Villages Daily Sun to favor his candidates in the Sumter County Commission race.

Villagers should not pay for replacement of windmill and water tower

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Villagers should not pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood.  

Windmill and water tower weren’t built to withstand Florida weather

A Village of Dunedin resident writes that it is pretty obvious that the windmill and water tower at Brownwood were constructed with materials that never had a chance of surviving Florida weather. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Spend the money on amenities not windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a couple from the Leyton Villas writes that the money to be spent on the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood would be better spent on improved amenities.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos