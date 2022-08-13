Lee Gilpin’s letter about Trump

To the Editor:

Lee, I understand that Trump made some mistakes in his language and remarks. I assume that is your point about him being responsible for what Biden has done in tearing our country apart, would not have happened if he won the election!

Trump probably has lost some votes because of his personality etc, but don’t forget the work that he did for our country during his term! For example controlling the border, Mideast treaty and Afghanistan in control. Putin’s war never happened with Trump in office which has killed many Ukrainians and destroyed their country. Best economy for many years, stock market at all time highs for Americans 401ks, Energy self sufficient etc. I ask you, are you forgetting all of the above that Trump did for our country because of his personality?

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills