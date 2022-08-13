Neglected home in foreclosure could be subject to fines in Village of Springdale

A neglected home in foreclosure in the Village of Springdale could be the subject of fines as the result of a public hearing held Friday before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.

A complaint about overgrown grass and mold was received June 8 by Community Standards regarding the home at 9623 SE 171st Argyll St.

The home is owned by Leonard and Anne Biggers. He is deceased and she has moved out of state.

The home is in foreclosure, according to Community Standards.

The board granted seven days for the mold to be removed from the home. If not, the District will use its new authority to pressure wash the home and impose a $150 per hour fine each time it is washed. In addition, the District will begin servicing the lawn and impose a $250 fine each time the lawn is maintained.

The home had been the subject of a public hearing in 2020. In that case the fines were paid and the case was closed.