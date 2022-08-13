Subject ‘detained’ after standoff with SWAT team at home in The Villages

A subject was “detained” after a standoff Saturday morning at a home in The Villages.

At the conclusion of the standoff at about 11:30 a.m., the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced that a “barricaded subject has been detained without incident. No additional information available at this time.”

During the 90-minute standoff, members of the SWAT team focused its attention at the home located at a home located in the vicinity of Clearwater Run and Pawleys Island Path in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. About 45 minutes into the standoff, a woman was seen leaving the home. She was assisted into an ambulance. It was a man who appeared to have been “detained.”

It does not appear an arrest has been made in the incident. There were no bookings Saturday at the Sumter County Detention Center which appeared to be connected to the standoff.