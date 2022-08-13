84.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 13, 2022
type here...

Subject ‘detained’ after standoff with SWAT team at home in The Villages

By Staff Report

A subject was “detained” after a standoff Saturday morning at a home in The Villages.

At the conclusion of the standoff at about 11:30 a.m., the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced that a “barricaded subject has been detained without incident. No additional information available at this time.”

During the 90-minute standoff, members of the SWAT team focused its attention at the home located at a home located in the vicinity of Clearwater Run and Pawleys Island Path in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. About 45 minutes into the standoff, a woman was seen leaving the home. She was assisted into an ambulance. It was a man who appeared to have been “detained.”

Guns were pointed at the home throughout the nearly two hour standoff Saturday at the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores
Guns were pointed at the home throughout the nearly two hour standoff Saturday at the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores.

It does not appear an arrest has been made in the incident. There were no bookings Saturday at the Sumter County Detention Center which appeared to be connected to the standoff.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The raid at Mar-A-Lago

A Village of Mallory Square resident writes that the raid at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home demonstrates why we must vote the Democrats out in November to reclaim our country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Lee Gilpin’s letter about Trump

A Village of Osceola Hills resident questions a previous Letter to the Editor from Lee Gilpin about President Trump.

Hiring new IRS employees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident questions a plan to hire more IRS agents.

Neighbor stands up for Aloha Way mural

A Village of Country Club Hills resident stands up for a neighbor’s colorful home which has generated some recent controversy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Developer’s Daily Sun favors his candidates in Sumter Commission race

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident contends the Developer is using the front page of The Villages Daily Sun to favor his candidates in the Sumter County Commission race.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos