SWAT team ends armed standoff at home in The Villages

The SWAT team from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office ended an armed standoff at a home Saturday morning in The Villages.

The standoff began at about 10 a.m. with the sheriff’s office warning residents about an armed subject who had barricaded himself in at a home on Clearwater Run in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. Residents were ordered to remain in their homes. There were no evacuations.

About 45 minutes into the standoff a woman was seen leaving a home that appeared to be the focal point of law enforcement, many of whom had their guns pointed at the home. The woman, who was not identified, was assisted into a nearby ambulance.

The standoff ended at about 11:30 a.m. with what appeared to be a man taken into custody.