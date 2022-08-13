81.6 F
Saturday, August 13, 2022
SWAT team ends armed standoff at home in The Villages

By Ron Clark

The SWAT team from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office ended an armed standoff at a home Saturday morning in The Villages.

The standoff began at about 10 a.m. with the sheriff’s office warning residents about an armed subject who had barricaded himself in at a home on Clearwater Run in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. Residents were ordered to remain in their homes. There were no evacuations.

The SWAT team stormed the home in which a man had barricaded himself inside
Deputies were armed and had guns pointed at the home
A member of the SWAT team moves into position
About 45 minutes into the standoff a woman was seen leaving a home that appeared to be the focal point of law enforcement, many of whom had their guns pointed at the home. The woman, who was not identified, was assisted into a nearby ambulance.

The standoff ended at about 11:30 a.m. with what appeared to be a man taken into custody.

The SWAT team from the Sumter County Sheriffs Office was at the scene at the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores
The SWAT team was on the scene on Clearwater Run
