A little more than 17 percent of Sumter County’s electorate has voted as of Sunday.

At the close of early voting on Sunday, 19,705 ballots had been cast from the 115,674 eligible voters in Sumter County.

The vast majority of ballots cast thus far are 16,864 mail-in ballots. In the first two days of early voting, a total of 2,841 ballots were cast. There were 1,987 ballots cast on Saturday and 854 ballots cast on Sunday in Sumter County.

Democrats have cast 425 early ballots and 5,967 mail-in ballots as of Sunday. Republicans have cast 8,659 mail-in ballots while 2,246 GOP voters went to early voting over the weekend, at the close of voting on Sunday.

No Party Affiliation has accounted for 2,293 votes thus far. That includes 2,132 mail-in ballots and 161 early voting participants.