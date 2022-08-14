87.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Blue Lives don’t matter to the Grand Old Party

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It is official! The Grand Old Party is over.
The Party of Law and Order watched as the Capitol police were attacked on Jan. 6 and followers are now attacking FBI officers doing their job at Mar-A-Lago. Federal law enforcement agencies have been put on alert to potential dangers from our own citizens. The Cincinnati FBI office has already been attacked by a lone shooter.
What would have happened if a militia of Proud Boys had shown up? Have we gone mad?
The once respected Republican Party has dissolved into an intolerant, paranoid, conspiracy driven, anti-American white Christian nationalist political Party. Once proud Americans stood for lower taxes, freedom to live how you want, and democracy. That Party is gone.
Just think If a Democrat had taken top secret documents to his private home, Republicans would have sent the Defense Department.

Diane Yates
Village of Virginia Trace

 

