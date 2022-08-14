Edice L. McGill, 95, passed to her eternal rest on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in The Villages, FL. Born in South Amboy, NJ on November 11, 1926, she spent her life in New Jersey, Germany, Arizona, and Florida.

Edice served for many years as an executive secretary at DuPont Photo Products in Parlin, NJ, where she cultivated life-long friendships. Her work ethic was legendary and she applied that level of commitment to all of her varied pursuits. Edice discovered her love for waitressing in 1991 when helping friends with their new restaurant. She viewed it as a very special blessing to be part of the workforce again and she enjoyed it for 20 years!

Throughout her long life, Edice exhibited a passion for the creative arts, home design, cooking, and entertaining. She loved to travel, having visited countries around the world, always making friends along the way. Up until her final days, her wardrobe and jewelry consistently reflected a finely-tuned sense of style.

A woman of deep faith, she believed in the power of and the necessity for prayer. Her devotion to the Blessed Mother was an ever-present guiding force.

Edice is survived by her loving caregivers: daughter, Lois Hedrick and her husband, John, of The Villages, FL. Also, daughter, Kathleen Skrabut and her husband, Eugene of Rockport, MA; grandchildren Emily and Adrien Hedrick, Matthew and Alexander Skrabut. She was predeceased by beloved husbands, Joseph A. Lazarczyk (1959) and James W. McGill (2016).

Memorial events will be held in The Villages, FL and at St. John’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Salem, MA. Edice’s final resting place will be St. Stephen’s Byzantine Catholic Cathedral in Phoenix, AZ.