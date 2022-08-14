John Hardwick McElroy, Jr, 86, was born in Asheville, NC and passed on August 8, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. He grew up in Marshall NC and graduated from Marshall High School and attended Mars Hill Junior College. He served with the US Navy for four years and upon leaving the service attended and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1962. Having married the love of his life, Jeannette (Jan) McElroy in 1963, they started a life together that brought them across many locations as he developed a well-respected and successful career of over 50 years in the discount retail business, starting with the WT Grant Company in Orlando in 1963, moving to NC to work for Roses Stores until he retired in 1992. He continued his love of working in the retail trade when he opened his own retail consulting company with his main client Variety Wholesalers, Inc. in Raleigh, NC.

John was preceded in death by his father, John Hardwick McElroy Sr., and mother, Tacoma Rector McElroy, and his son, John Gilbert McElroy. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Jeannette (Jan) S. McElroy since 1963, and daughter, Heather M. Egan (James S. Egan), grandchildren, Alexandra M. Egan and Ryan J. Egan, and his beloved dog, Jefferson (named after his favorite Founding Father, Thomas Jefferson).

John loved life, was always passionate about working, being with his family, his golden retriever dogs, being with his golfing buddies, following ACC football and basketball, conservative politics, and living in Florida. He said many times he waited too long to retire to The Villages, Florida where he could enjoy the year-round warmer climate. He was well read and kept up daily with current affairs, sports, history, and politics. He loved reading and developed quite an extensive library with a real passion for US and World history, politics, and the Founding Fathers.

A graveside service will be held at the Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell, Florida on August 24, 2022 at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Hospice-The Villages and St. George Episcopal Church-The Villages.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory in Lady Lake, Florida.