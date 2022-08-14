84.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Officials to consider rule change to expedite action on abandoned homes in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Reverse mortgages, economic woes, death and long-term illness are all feeding a problem with abandoned homes in The Villages.

Once the utilities are shut off, weeds sprout and mold is seen growing on the homes, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes a neighborhood problem.

While some may wave off the abandoned homes issue as problem on the Historic Side of The Villages, abandoned homes are becoming a problem throughout The Villages, including in the Village of Fenney and further south.

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors has been trying to get ahead of the issue.

The board will meet at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and will be discussing a possible amendment to its rules to deal with the problem of abandoned homes. The meeting will be held at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

For instance, a home located at 1380 Florence Path in the Village of Liberty Park was the subject of a public hearing earlier this year before the CDD 5 Board of Supervisors. The owners are deceased, the utilities had been shut off and there was mold growing on the home. The board can impose fines, cut the grass and power wash, but that’s about it.

There is mold growing on the home at 1380 Florence Path in the Village of Liberty Park.
There was mold growing on this home at 1380 Florence Path in the Village of Liberty Park.

Supervisor Reed Panos has said there are warning signs that should be heeded.

“Once the utilities get shut off for lack of payment, we ought to know that. We own the utility district, so we should be able to get the information. It ought to be red flag when the water is shut off,” Panos said with regard to the North Sumter Utility Dependent District, which provides water and trash pickup. “We need to be proactive.”

Do you think action is needed on abandoned homes in The Villages? Share your thoughts at [email protected]

