Sunday, August 14, 2022
Potential volunteers can attend open house to learn about helping shelter dogs and cats

By Staff Report

Sumter County Animal Services will hold an event Saturday, Aug. 20 that can help potential volunteers learn more about where they can help the dogs and cats in the shelter.

A Volunteer Open House will enable attendees to learn all about Sumter County Animal Services, its history and status, various enrichment programs for the pets and our volunteers, and a tour of the facility.

Like most shelters across the United States, Sumter County Animal Services is filled beyond its capacity to the best service for their temporary housing as they wait for their new home. Dogs are especially exceeding the capacity of the shelter, with more than 130 dogs currently housed at our shelter, so the opportunities for volunteers to assist with the dog’s quality care is abundant.

In addition to providing interpersonal care for the pets, volunteers can help in several activities. They include assisting in the cleaning of kennels, doing laundry, cleaning dishes, walking the dogs and bathing them when possible, and assisting other volunteers.

To learn more about Animal Services and volunteering needs, please plan to attend one of the three segments on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m., moon and 2 p.m. Each session will last approximately 60 minutes. It will take place at 819 CR 529 Lake Panasoffkee. If interested in attending the Volunteer Open House to learn more about what you can do to help animals in need, please fill out the form in the link: https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/openhouse 

 

