Donald B. Blatchford passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice on July 20, 2022, with his family by his side.

He is survived by his loving wife Christine Blatchford with whom he spent 20 happy years, his children, Rhonda Field (Mark), Kristi Greene, Donald Blatchford, Jr. (Amy) and Daniel Blatchford, 7 step-children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was born in Gloucester, Massachusetts on January 17, 1937 and was a graduate of Gloucester High School Class of ’55. Don was a veteran of the Seabees and U.S. Army. He then earned his Associate Degree at Newbury Jr. College in Boston. Don worked for the power company as a lineman for 43 years, And retired to The Villages in 2006. He was also a member of the Masons and the American Legion.

Donations in Donald Blatchford’s name would be appreciated by Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL.