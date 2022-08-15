Frustrated residents call for action on abandoned homes in The Villages

Frustrated residents are calling for action on the problem of abandoned homes in The Villages.

In recent months, elected officials in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown have been dealing with more and more abandoned homes. The problem stretches all the way from the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens to the Village of Fenney.

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors has been trying to get ahead of the issue. The board will meet at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and will be discussing a possible amendment to its rules to deal with the problem of abandoned homes. The meeting will be held at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Many residents contend the situation is unfair to those who abide by the rules, but wind up stuck with neighborhood eyesores.

“It seems quite unfair for the law-abiding citizens of the neighbors in The Villages to have to look at such properties. Definitely in favor of upgrading this situation so that the properties in question can be worked on and fines imposed faster,” said Carol Boire of the Village of Sabal Chase.

Others say that imposing fines on owners who are deceased doesn’t make much sense.

“If, for instance, the owners of the home are dead, the water has been shut off and there are no ‘heirs apparent’ to take over, just fining the property is not going to make any difference. Who is going to pay the fines?” asked Kendra Townsend of the Village of Buttonwood.

However, Mary Krupinski of the Village of Silver Lake believes there is someone who can be held to account.

“In instances where there is a reverse mortgage, the bank owns the house. Same as a home in foreclosure. I think it’s time that The Villages go after the banks that own these houses and make them comply. They should get the fines or sell the house at auction. Technically, they are the owners and let’s hold them responsible,” she said.

