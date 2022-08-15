Homeless man arrested after found sleeping on bench outside business in The Villages

A homeless man was arrested after he was found sleeping outside a business in The Villages.

Jason Iannotti, 41, was found sleeping on a bench at about 5 a.m. Thursday at Bath & Body Works at 1030 Bichara Blvd., according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Missouri native told police he was homeless and had nowhere to go.

A was in possession of a backpack which contained four syringes and methamphetamine.

Iannotti was also wanted on an Indiana warrant charging him with failure to appear on a drug charge.

He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.