Mud-soaked DUI suspect arrested after overturning vehicle in crash in construction zone

A mud-soaked drunk driving suspect was arrested after overturning his vehicle in a crash which occurred in a construction zone in Lady Lake.

Joshua Brent Chism, 35, of Fruitland Park, was driving a black Toyota 4 Runner at about 10 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Teague Trail when he crashed into a concrete barrier in a construction zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He drove off an embankment, “flipping the vehicle multiple times until it finally landed on its roof where it was found” by police. The vehicle had rolled 25 feet from the roadway.

Witnesses saw Chism crawling out from under the vehicle. When police found Chism, he was “sitting on the ground covered in mud from head to toe.” Lake EMS personnel were summoned to the scene, but Chism declined transport to a local hospital. However, officers later had Chism taken to AdventHealth Waterman for a medical exam prior to being booked at the Lake County Jail.

It appeared Chism had been drinking, but he refused to provide a breath sample. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

Two teens were killed in a crash earlier this year in the construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.