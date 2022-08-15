Remember to show courtesy when using roads, trails and paths

The Villages is among the fastest growing places in the United States and the largest retirement community in the world.

This community continues to be developed with a system of roads, multi-modal paths, bridges, golf cart/bike lanes, nature trails and amenities that make it an outstanding environment for our residents and their guests to share.

Residents are encouraged to emphasize courtesy and safety while enjoying our roads, trails, pathways and nature in The Villages.

A few reminders:

• Please be aware that individuals using mobility devices have equal access to all of our beautiful paths and trails.

• Please slow and ride single file when experiencing heavy traffic on a path.

• When passing someone traveling in the same direction, please slow and allow for oncoming traffic to pass before going around that cart, bicycle or pedestrian.

• Always use caution by controlling the speed of your golf car or bicycle so you have time to react to other users who may be stopping or slowing suddenly.