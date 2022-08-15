89.3 F
The Villages
Monday, August 15, 2022
Rusted car in driveway fuels frustration in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

For almost two years I’ve lived in De La Vista and daily have driven past the old rusted out car with flat tires parked prominently on display for all to see at 551 Carrera Drive.
I’ve often wondered why the owner of the car would not only devalue their property but all the properties within eyesight. There has to be some kind of back story. A feud between neighbors maybe? Who knows?
The owner of the property must be aware of the issues and frustration this is causing. Developing bad blood among neighbors is unhealthy. We are all aging and may one day need the support and help of the same neighbors who are now being alienated by one person’s bad choices.

Cheryl McCormick
Village of De La Vista West

 

