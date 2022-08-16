93.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
22 percent of voters have cast ballots in Sumter County

By Staff Report

A total of 22.14 percent of voters in Sumter County have cast their ballots thus far in the lead up to the Aug. 23 primary.

The Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office reports that as of Tuesday evening 25,610 of the county’s 115,674 eligible voters have cast their ballots. There have been 18,745 mail-in ballots received and 6,865 voters have taken part in Early Voting.

In Lake County, 8.02 percent of the electorate has voted. That includes 21,819 ballots cast among 272,213 eligible voters.

Marion County has thus far recorded a turnout of 10.42 percent. That is 27,820 ballots cast among 266,967 eligible voters.

