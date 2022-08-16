92.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have a friend who lives in The Villages and bought a home a couple of years ago so I keep updated on The Villages news and I asked is it really mold on the houses? From the photos it looks more like moss developing on the north side of the house. Not sure, not there, but I would question the mold situation. I have a vinyl fence around my home here in Port St Lucie and it turns green and it’s not mold it is mildew because it’s on north side of the fence.

Arthur Nordby
Port St. Lucie

 

