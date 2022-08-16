DUI suspect arrested after traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood.

Kevin James Elliott, 31, of Ocala, was driving a silver Toyota passenger car when he was pulled over at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the restaurant located on Meggison Road in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

It appeared Elliott had been drinking. He initially told police he’d had “two beers,” but later revised his statement and said he’d consumed “four to five drinks.”

During field sobriety exercises, Elliott “missed the heel to toe with every step” and he “turned improperly.” He provided breath samples that registered .131 and .125 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.