Loomer blasts Webster for voting with the Democrats 40 percent of the time

Challenger Laura Loomer is blasting U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster for aligning himself with the Democrats in 40 percent of his Congressional votes.

In a packed town hall meeting Monday night at the Wildwood Community Center, Loomer hammered away at the incumbent GOP Congressman who represents The Villages. The 29-year-old is running an insurgent challenge hoping to unseat Webster in the Aug. 23 Republican primary.

Loomer claimed that Webster has the fourth-worst record for missing votes in the U.S. House of Representatives. She noted that Webster failed to vote against the second impeachment of Donald Trump as well as missing the vote to establish the Jan. 6 probe into the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Loomer repeated President Trump’s assertion that the election was stolen, prompting riotous applause from the crowd.

Loomer promised that when she is elected she will never miss a vote. She said that she would work to establish a moratorium on immigration, as she believes it is necessary to safeguard America from “jihadists and illegals.” She advocated for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to require that all federal office holders be native-born Americans.

She said that upon election, she would seek appointment to committees that oversee large social media companies like Facebook and Twitter. Loomer frequently touts herself as the “most banned woman in the world” as she has been banished from most major social media platforms.

She also said she would push for a complete ban on stock purchases by members of Congress.

Loomer drew a round of applause when she said that she would not vote for Kevin McCarthy for speaker of the House as he has not been sufficiently loyal to President Trump. She promised to work to rid the party of RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) and claimed that those GOP members who work with Democrats should be purged from the party.

Loomer said that polls indicate that she is leading Webster and that McCarthy started to make pro-Webster robo-calls to local Republican voters when the new polls came out. She also noted that Webster sent out three mailings in the last week after learning of Loomer’s lead in the polls.

Susan Sizemore of the Village of Bonita is a real fan of Loomer and has been working hard to get her elected. She believes that Loomer has the “guts” to take on the big media platforms which are stifling conservative voices.

Bushnell resident Pat Connell said her friend told her Loomer is a “nutcase.”

However, Connell opted to do her own research.

“I decided she is the kind of fighting nutcase we need in this country. Laura is not a nutcase, but is one of the smartest people I have ever met. She is fighting for the things I believe in and she is on fire for Americans,” Connell said.