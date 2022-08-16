93.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
type here...

Martha West

By Staff Report
Martha West
Martha West

Martha (Marty) West, 88, passed away on Saturday, August 6 at Freedom Pointe in The Villages.

Marty is survived by two sisters, Roberta (Howard) Floyd and Anna (Dick) Brown, a daughter, Marcia (Pete) Porcelli, two sons, Michael (Sue) West, and Jeffrey (Jami) West, 10 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert A. and Margaret (Joiner) Holbrook, her husband of 61 years, Clayton E. West, and her sister Dorothy (Al) Leary.

As an active member of her church, avid golfer, and bridge player; Marty made many friends while living in The Villages. She will be missed by all.

A private service for the family will be held Saturday, August 20th at Hope Lutheran Church.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Do we want commissioners who won’t listen?

A reader has been closely watching the Sumter County Commission and offers some advice on voting ahead of the Aug. 23 election.

A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages

A Port St. Lucie resident who has been watching deed compliance case in The Villages, offers a theory about “mold."

The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again

A candidate for Sumter County Commission takes issue with a “bombshell revelation” in the Developer’s “front-page propaganda machine,” The Villages Daily Sun.

Our democracy is seriously in danger

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that historians fear our American democracy is seriously in danger.

Rusted car in driveway fuels frustration in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident contends that a rusted car in a driveway is fueling frustration in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos