Martha West

Martha (Marty) West, 88, passed away on Saturday, August 6 at Freedom Pointe in The Villages.

Marty is survived by two sisters, Roberta (Howard) Floyd and Anna (Dick) Brown, a daughter, Marcia (Pete) Porcelli, two sons, Michael (Sue) West, and Jeffrey (Jami) West, 10 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert A. and Margaret (Joiner) Holbrook, her husband of 61 years, Clayton E. West, and her sister Dorothy (Al) Leary.

As an active member of her church, avid golfer, and bridge player; Marty made many friends while living in The Villages. She will be missed by all.

A private service for the family will be held Saturday, August 20th at Hope Lutheran Church.